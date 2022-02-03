New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Thursday reported 2668 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours with the positivity rate declining to 4.3 percent. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 18,38,647. During the last 24 hours, 3,895 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 17,99,085.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 42,677 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. As per a bulletin issued by the state government, a total of 1,14,610 samples were tested. With this, the total count of cases of the disease in the state has gone up to 61,72,432.

Also, Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra further dipped as it logged only 15,252 new infections with 75 related deaths. The state saw 30,235 recoveries and the total caseload of the state stands at 1,58,151.

Gujarat reports 7606 new #COVID19 cases, 13,195 recoveries and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 63,564 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

In addition, Karnataka registered a decline in daily coronavirus infections, as the state reported 16,436 new cases and 60 fatalities, taking the tally to 38.60 lakh and toll to 39,197. Of the new cases, 6,640 were from Bengaluru Urban saw 27,570 people being discharged and 14 virus-related deaths.

West Bengal reports 1916 new #COVID19 cases, 2614 recoveries and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 21,146 pic.twitter.com/u2d1xMfuvD — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,88,533 on Thursday after the detection of 7,430 new cases, marginally up from 7,359 a day ago while the death toll increased to 10,639 after nine more patients succumbed to the infection in the state.

Assam reports 1,019 new #COVID19 cases, 2,392 recoveries and 19 fatalities in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 13,786 pic.twitter.com/RyZPzP5e7t — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Furthermore, Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 11,993 fresh infections to its COVID-19 caseload. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 23,084 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 31,82,778 leaving 1,66,878 active infections.

Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh are dropping, leading to a significant reduction in the daily and weekly positivity rate. Week-on-week, the Covid-19 positivity rate declined from 29.85 to 25.64 percent as on Wednesday while the average daily positivity rate too fell from 27.71 percent to 17.07 percent.

