New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is witnessing a decline in Covid cases for the past few days. Delhi on Wednesday reported 3,028 new cases, slightly higher than yesterday. The national capital witnessed 27 related deaths and 4679 recoveries. On the other hand, Kerala again reported over 50K cases in the state whereas Mumbai reported less than 1200 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Kerala continued to report more than 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases with the state recording 52,199 fresh infections on Wednesday raising the caseload to 61,29,755. The state today also reported 500 deaths which raised the death toll to 56,100, according to a government release. Of the deaths, 29 were reported in the last 24 hours, 136 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents, and 335 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre.

Delhi saw a slight increase in cases but, the rate of positivity remained lower than 5% in the capital. With declining cases in the national capital, Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday will hold a review meeting to likely discuss the easing of curbs and restrictions. The meeting will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in virtual mode.

Mumbai reported 1,128 new coronavirus infections and ten fatalities with a total caseload 10,48,521 while the death toll reached 16,640, in the financial capital. Meanwhile, Maharashtra logged 18,067 fresh infections with 79 deaths and saw a marginal rise in cases from a day before. It also reported 113 new cases of OmicronVariant in the state.

In addition, Karnataka a jump in daily infections, as the state reported 20,505 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,44,338 and death toll to 39,137. Of the new cases, 8,850 were from Bengaluru Urban saw 21,493 people being discharged and 13 virus-related deaths.

Furthermore, Tamil Nadu recorded 14,013 fresh Coronavirus positive cases registering a further decline in infections from 16,096 a day ago, and 37 deaths, taking the count to 33,75,329 and the toll to 37,636.

Also, seventeen more Covid-related deaths were reported in Haryana taking the death toll to 10,337, while 3,267 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 9,55,693, according to a Health Department bulletin.

