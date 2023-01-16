Covid-19 In India: Kerala Govt Makes Face Masks Mandatory In Public Places

IN VIEW of rising covid-19 cases, the Kerala government has made face masks mandatory for people in all public places, workplaces and gatherings in the state. In the state government's order, dated January 12, the state government has also directed to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Besides, the government also directed shops, theatres and organisers of various events to arrange facilities for washing their hands and using sanitisers to ensure the safety of people from a potential virus attack.

The order, issued amid concerns about a possible surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, shall remain in force in all parts of the state for a period of 30 days with effect from January 12, 2023, it said.

Meanwhile, with new variants causing a significant rise in daily caseload in certain countries, including neighbouring China, the Indian government had re-introduced certain precautionary measures, like random passenger testing at airports and genome sequencing across the states, to check Covid spread in India.

India in the last 24 hours logged 114 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,119, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,154) and the death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 30 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,309, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lahk on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.