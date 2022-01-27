New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In momentary relief, India on Thursday witnessed a decline in the covid graph as many states saw a decline in daily covid infections. Apart from Kerala, States like Karnataka, Delhi Maharashtra, and others saw a downward tick in the graph of covid cases in their respective states.

Meanwhile, the Centre government today extended the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country till Feb 28.

Taking evidence-based COVID-19 containment measures at the district and local level, as conveyed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the MHA order mentioned that COVID restrictions "will remain in force till February 28, 2022."

Kerala logged 51,739 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the caseload to 58,26,596, while the death toll rose to 52,343 with 68 COVID-19-related deaths being registered. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 49,771. Currently, there are 3,09,489 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 3.6 per cent are hospitalized.

Delhi in the last 24 hours reported 4,291 fresh COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 9.56 per cent, With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,15,288 and the death toll climbed to 25,744, the health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 44,903, it said. DDMA in the national capital has lifted the weekend curfew and allowed all shops to open on Daily basis. Meanwhile, Delhi is still to decide on re-opening of schools in the state.

Karnataka sees decline Covid cases:

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, which dipped to 38,083 in Karnataka on Thursday taking the tally to 36,92,496.

The death toll climbed to 38,754, with 49 more deaths recorded. The state had yesterday reported 48,905 new infections.Of the new cases, 17,717 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 43,997 people being discharged and 12 virus-related deaths.The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,28,711.

Maharashtra sees more recoveries than fresh infections:

The financial state on Thursday logged 25,425 new covid cases with 42 related death and 36,708 recoveries. The state total tally stands at 2,87,397 with total Recoveries till date - 71,97,001. Of which Mumbai only saw 1,384 cases in the city, down from 1,858 a day ago, while 12 more people died.

Tamil Nadu reopens schools from Classes 1 to 12 as cases dip in the state:

Recoveries eclipsed new infections in Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the COVID graph continued to register a downward tick with the State reporting 28,515 Covid-19 fresh cases, taking the caseload to 32,52,751.

As many as 53 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 37,412, a medical bulletin said. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu announced to start physical classes for 1 to 12 fro Feb 1 in the state and revoked the night curfew in the state.

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in the nation:

Other states also saw a dip in covid cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile as per Health Ministry, "Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now."

Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, "Overall case positivity rate across the country was nearly 17.75% during the last week."

According to Health Ministry, "There're over 3 lakh active cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra &Kerala &over one lakh in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat & Tamil Nadu. We're in touch with the states regarding containment activities. As of Jan 26, 551 districts were reporting case positivity rate of over 5%."

