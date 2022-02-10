New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Overall COVID19 situation is very optimistic. However, some states including Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh are still reporting a large number of cases, Union Health Ministry on Thursday said. Meanwhile, Delhi on the same day reported 1,104 fresh COVID cases, 1,958 recoveries, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. Taking active caseload to 5,438 and positivity rate to 2.09pc in the national capital.

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below 20,000 on Thursday with the state recording 18,420 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 63,65,051. Kerala also reported 341 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 61,134, according to a government release. With 43,286 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 60,70,170.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today reported 6,248 new COVID-19 cases, 894 less than the day ago, which took the caseload to 78,29,633 and claimed the lives of 45 persons during the day, as against 92 on Wednesday. With this, the death toll rose to 1,43,292. As per the health bulletin, the overall recovery count in the state grew to 76,12,233 after 18,942 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 70,150 active cases.

Gujarat reports 2,275 fresh COVID cases, 8,172 recoveries, and 21 deaths today



Total recoveries: 11,78,289

Active cases: 21,437

Death toll: 10,761 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Mumbai reported 429 new coronavirus cases and two deaths and the tally of coronavirus infections in the country's financial capital rose to 10,53,046, while the death toll reached 16,678.

Karnataka today, reported 5,019 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,17,119, active cases to 52,013, and death toll to 39,534. There were 13,923 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,25,538, a Health bulletin said.

Also, Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 3,592 new Covid-19 infections including four returnees from West Bengal, pushing the caseload to 34,28,068, while 25 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,862. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 14,182 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 33,23,214 leaving 66,992 active infections.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,742 new cases of coronavirus and six fatalities in the last 24 hours raising the tally of infections to 10,18,749 and toll to 10,679, with 3.67 positivity rate which came down from 4.5 pc on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage reaches nearly 172 crores, with the administration of more than 43 lakh doses till 7 pm today, as per Health Ministry data.

Posted By: Ashita Singh