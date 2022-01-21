Bengaluru/Mumbai/Trivandrum | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday became the second worst-hit country by COVID-19 pandemic as total tally reached 3.91 crore cases. While Karnataka reported whopping 48,049 COVID-19 cases on Friday, Rajasthan confirmed biggest single day jump in 8 month with 16,878 new cases. Meanwhile, while Delhi reported a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases after with 10,756 cases in last 24-hours, Mumbai on Friday reported 5,008 new COVID-19 cases, 700 less than Thursday.

COVID numbers in Karnataka today:

◾New cases in State: 48,049

◾New cases in B'lore: 29,068

◾Positivity rate in State: 19.23%

◾Discharges: 18,115

◾Active cases State: 3,23,143 (B'lore- 223k)

◾Deaths:22 (B'lore- 06)

◾Tests: 2,49,832#COVID19 #Omicron #Karnataka — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 21, 2022

COVID-19: Kerala confirms 41,668 new cases, 106 deaths

Kerala on Friday reported 41,668 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 55,29,566, a day after registering 46,387 cases, the highest single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu confirms 29,870 infections, 7,038 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu on Friday confirmed 29,870 new infections of COVID-19, with positivity rate climbing to 20.3 per cent. Chennai alone accounted from 7,038 cases, followed by Coimbatore (3,653 cases), Kanyakumari (1,248), Salem (1,009), Thiruvallur (1,016) and Virudhnagar (629).

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 5,008 new cases, 12 fatalities

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,008 new COVID-19 cases, 700 less than Thursday, and 12 fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the city civic body said. With this, the city's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,28,715, while the death count jumped to 16,512, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. This was the third day in a row when daily COVID-19 cases have dropped in the financial capital.

COVID-19: West Bengal confirms 9,154 new cases, 35 deaths

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,49,074 on Friday as 9,154 people tested positive for the infection, 1,805 less than the previous day, the official health bulletin said. The death count rose to 20,265 as 35 more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

COVID-19: Delhi reports 10,756 new cases, 38 deaths

Meanwhile, the National Capital reported a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases after it recorded 10,756 cases in last 24-hours, city’s Health Bulletin said on Friday. The positivity rate was 18.04 per cent. 38 COVID-related deaths were also reported. There are now 61,954 active cases in the city.

India added nearly 3.50 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a nine per cent jump since Friday, making it the second worst COVID-hit nation after the US.

