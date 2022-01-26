New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over 21 million new Covid cases were reported globally last week, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, WHO stated on Wednesday. Meanwhile, India logged 2,115,100 new cases with a 33 percent increase in the total tally of the week. India on Wednesday also saw a surge in the cases, many states saw cases touching higher numbers.

Kerala in the last 24 hours logged 49,771 fresh COVID-19 cases and Delhi recorded 7,498 fresh infections, on the other hand, Karnataka 48,905 cases and in Maharashtra over 35K new infections were detected.

Kerala with 49,771 fresh COVID-19 cases took the active caseload to 57,74,857, while the death toll rose to 52,281 with 140 COVID-19-related deaths being registered.On Tuesday, the state had recorded 55,475 fresh cases, the highest ever single-day spike in the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday registered a surge in numbers again as the state reported 48,905 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 fatalities, taking the tally to 36,54,413, and the death toll to 38,705. There were 41,699 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,57,769, a bulletin said.Of the new cases, 22,427 were from Bengaluru Urban saw 18,734 people being discharged and 8 virus-related deaths.

Maharashtra reported 35,756 new cases and in big relief, 39,857 recoveries with 79 related deaths were recorded in the state. Of the new cases, Mumbai only saw 1,858 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The City for the past 3 days reported fewer than 2,000 cases.

Meanwhile, the National Capital on Wednesday saw a slight surge in the new infections with 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, with the positivity rate witnessing a marginal increase to 10.59 percent. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi Govt to recommend re-opening of Schools in DDMA meet on Jan 27:

Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday, said that Delhi Government will recommend DDMA to re-open schools in the state as children's lives have been confined to rooms.

The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful to kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations, he said.

Covid-19 Cases in other states:

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,24,161 on Wednesday after the detection of 9,966 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,591 after eight more patients succumbed to the infection in the state.

New COVID-19 infections dropped below 30,000 in Tamil Nadu as it added 29,976 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 32,24,236.

Gujarat on Wednesday crossed the 11 lakh mark with the addition of 14,781 new cases, with 21 patients succumbing to the viral infection during the day, the death toll reached 10,323.

Andhra Pradesh logged 13,618 fresh cases of Covid-19, 8,687 recoveries, and nine deaths in the 24 hours.

Posted By: Ashita Singh