New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India for the past few days has been recording over 3000 covid-19 cases with states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi Tamil Nadu topping the list of the highest number of cases. On Sunday, the above-mentioned states reported a rise in the number of coronavirus cases again. The National Capital in the last 24 hours reported 1,485 fresh COVID19 infections, 1,204 recoveries, & zero deaths as active cases rise to 5,997; the positivity rate at 4.89%.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 169 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,77,901. Of the 169 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas - accounted for 120 infections.

Karnataka in the last 24 hours logged 104 fresh coronavirus cases and one death, taking the total infection count and toll to 39.47 lakh and 40,060 respectively. Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 93 while Vijayapura reported three cases, two each in Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru Rural, and one each in Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.The lone death was reported in Mysuru.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 47 fresh COVID-19 cases, including six returnees from New Delhi and the US to the aggregate, which touched 34,53,979.

Chhattisgarh in last reported six COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,274, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.49 per cent.

Punjab's COVID-19 tally increased to 7,59,615 on Sunday as 21 more people tested positive for the viral disease.

Telangana on Sunday recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 7,92,044 so far, a bulletin said. No new deaths due to the infection were reported and the total coronavirus fatalities stood at 4,111, it said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,491 on Sunday with 31 fresh cases, while no death linked to the infection occurred in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat on Sunday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,24,358, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,94. Also, Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 12,88,057 in the last 24 hours, with 11 more people testing positive for the virus.

Posted By: Ashita Singh