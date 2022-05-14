New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 4,31,19,112 on Saturday with 2,858 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 18,096, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24,201 with 11 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Here are cases reported in different states/ UTs on Saturday

Delhi on Saturday reported 673 fresh COVID- 19 cases, 1,074 recoveries, and four deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the national capital were 3,936 and cumulative Positivity Rate stood at 4.97 per cent.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 248 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 131 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 10,61,463 and the toll to 19,565, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded eight fresh Covid infections, taking the tally of cases to 4,54,139 while no death was reported in a day, officials said.

Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 11,52,334, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said. The one case, at a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, was reported in Raipur, while19 districts have no coronavirus case as on Saturday, he said.

Nagaland on Saturday reported one fresh COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 35,493, a health department official said.

The new case was detected in Dimapur district. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 760 as no fresh fatality was reported, the official said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,903 on Saturday after the detection of 36 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

Gujarat on Saturday recorded 31 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 12,24,688, an official from the state health department said.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 35 more COVID-19 infections, including two returnees from the United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, pushing the statewide tally to 34,54,591, the health department said.

