New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India logged 2,259 new coronavirus infections on Friday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,31,822, while the active cases declined to 15,044, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24,323 with 20 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Delhi reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 2.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With the new infections, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increases to 19,02,710, while the death toll stands at 26,199.

Here are top developments:

Delhi on Friday reported 530 new COVID- 19 cases, 678 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours with 2229 active cases.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 311 fresh cases of coronavirus - a bulk of them in Mumbai - but no new fatality due to the disease, while the active tally rose to 1,761, the health department said.

Mumbai on Friday reported 213 COVID-19 cases, a slight dip from the 223 witnessed a day earlier, taking the tally to 10,62,476, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said. The recovery count rose by 155 to touch 10,41,766, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,144, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir reported six new Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,54,176, officials said.of the new cases, four were reported from Srinagar district while two surfaced in Jammu district, they said.

Ladakh recorded one fresh Covid case that took the infection tally to 28,258, officials said on Friday. Of the total caseload, 22,977 infections have been reported from Leh and 5,281 from Kargil, they said.

The union territory of Puducherry added three new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours raising the overall caseload to 1,65,825, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,349 on Friday as 10 more people, including four children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

