New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Friday (May 6) reported a total of 1656 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.39 percent. The Union Territory also recorded 0 deaths along with 1306 recoveries. The active cases stood at 6096. While India's daily COVID-19 tally once again passed that 3500-mark as the country reported 3545 cases in the last 24 hours. This makes it the third straight day when cases crossed the 3000-mark in India. The country has reported over 32300 cases in the last 10 days.

The state of Maharashtra recorded 233 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. Of the 233 new cases, Mumbai alone accounted for 130. Maharashtra now has 1,109 active coronavirus patients. The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,78,596, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845.

Furthermore, the daily COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu surged past the 50-mark once again, with 58 people testing positive, including two returnees from UAE and New Delhi respectively, aggregating to 34,54,153, the health department said on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and all of them were Jammu, officials said on Thursday. The cases take the overall tally to 454079, including 166358 in Jammu and 287721 in Kashmir.

Odisha on Friday logged 14 COVID-19 cases, without no new fatality for the fourth consecutive day, the health and family welfare department said. There are 99 active COVID-19 cases now in the state and 14 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to the health department bulletin.

Meanwhile, a majority of the health ministers attending the 14th Conference of Central Council of Health & Family Welfare (CCHFW), named 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir', described the WHO's report estimating 4.7 million deaths in India due to Covid-19 or its impact as baseless and devoid of facts. The council passed a resolution on WHO's modelling estimates, as it was "deeply disappointed and distressed" with the WHO modelling which is based on very high estimates of excess mortality in India during the pandemic.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha