New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday logged 3,451 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,02,194, while the active cases rose to 20,635, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 5,24,064 with 40 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are top developments:

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,422 new cases, zero deaths, and 1,438 recoveries. Active cases 5,939, cumulative positivity rate 4.98%.

Gujarat on Sunday reported 37 COVID-19 cases, of which 34 were from Ahmedabad city alone, raising the state's tally to 12,24,507, said a health department official.

Punjab reported 23 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 7,59,905, according to a medical bulletin. No covid-related death was reported in the past 24-hours and the death toll stands at 17,751, it said. Of the new cases, Mohali registered 10 followed by seven in Ludhiana and two each in Fazilka and Patiala, it said.

Sixty-four students living in two hostels in Odisha's Raygada district were found to be COVID-positive as the state reported 71 new cases on Sunday, officials said. The state has been recording around 20 cases a day for the last one month, they said.

A total of 24 students of the city-based National Institute of Design (NID) have tested positive for COVID-19 in three days, with 16 cases being reported on Sunday alone, officials said. With the detection of these cases, the academic activities of the institute have been suspended, they said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,689 on Sunday after the detection of 28 cases, while the death toll saw no addition and stood at 10,735, a health official said.

Telangana on Sunday saw 32 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to 7,92,327.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 224 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,79,278, while one death raised the toll to 1,47,847, the health department said. A total of 196 patients recuperated during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 77,30,127. There are 1,304 active cases in the state now.

Ladakh reported one fresh Covid case on Sunday that took the infection tally to 28,248, officials said.

