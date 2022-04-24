New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has been witnessing a rapid surge in Covid 19 cases in the past few days. With several festivals coming up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to stay alert to the coronavirus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and washing hands keeping surging covid cases in mind.

On April 24, India reported 2,593 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking India's active caseload for the virus to 15,873. The recovery rate from COVID currently stands at 98.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is presently at 0.54 per cent.

The National Capital on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person died due to the disease, according to the health department.A total of 25,177 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city a day ago. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,74,876 and the death toll at 26,168.

Maharashtra reported 144 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 78,76,841 and the death toll to 1,47,834. Mumbai city reported the highest number of 73 cases in the state, and Pune city 15 cases.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,319 after the detection of six cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,734, a health official said. The positivity rate was 0.07 per cent, while the recovery count rose by 13 to touch 10,30,515, leaving the state with an active caseload of 70, he said.

Gujarat recorded 12 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,24,245, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943.

Karnataka recorded 60 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934.

Odisha registered nine new coronavirus cases, eight more than the previous day's count, taking the tally to 12,87,989, the health department said in a bulletin.

In view of increasing COVID cases in the country over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers on April 27 (Wednesday) via video conferencing. Apart from PM, senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the meeting.

As per data available with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, today India's Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 187.67 crores, with over 2.65 crore first doses of COVID vaccines administered for the age group 12-14 years.

