New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's national Capital on Tuesday crossed the 1000 covid-19 cases mark as Delhi recorded 1118 fresh infections in last 24 hours. With a positivity rate of 6.50 per cent, the capital also recorded two fatalities according to the information shared by Delhi's health department.

It was on May 10 that the national capital had last recorded more than one thousand cases (1,118), with a positivity rate of 4.38 per cent and one death. This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.

With the new cases reported on Tuesday, Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,14,530 and the death toll stands at 26,223, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 7.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2956 new COVID19 cases with total 2165 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Now the Active cases in the state stands at 18,267.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,724 fresh Covid-19 cases, a rise of over 600 compared to Monday, and two fatalities due to the infection, the civic bulletin said. With this, Mumbai's tally of infections climbed to 10,83,589 and the Covid-19 death toll to 19,575.

According to the latest report of NIV Pune, 2 more patients of BA.5 variants were found in Thane city. They were found infected on 28 & 30 May and recovered in home isolation.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,674 on Tuesday as 14 more people tested positive for the infection, two more than the previous day. The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as no fresh fatality was reported.

Odisha now has 144 active cases, while 12,79,351 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 14 in the last 24 hours. A total of 53 patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

Meanwhile, India reported 6,594 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 8,084 infections recorded till Monday morning. The active cases now stand at 50,548 while 195.35 crore Covid-19 vaccines doses have been administered so far.

Posted By: Ashita Singh