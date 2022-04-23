New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday reported 2,527 fresh coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 4,30,54,952. The active caseload tally has increased to 15,079 as per the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll in the country has also climbed to 5,22,149. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chief Ministers on Wednesday over the rising number of cases.

Top developments:

Delhi reported 1,094 fresh COVID-19 cases, 640 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases reported were 3,705 and positivity rate stands at 4.82 per cent.

Delhi's R-value this week has crossed 2.1, indicating high transmissibility. India's R-value, at present, stands at 1.3. While for other metro cities like -- Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, Dr Jayant Jha, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT-Madras said the number of cases are too low to ascertain a trend.

Mizoram reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. No new COVID-19 death was reported. Single-day positivity rate stood at 13 per cent.

In Maharashtra's Thane district 11 new coronavirus positive cases were reported, which took its infection count to 7,08,953, an official said on Saturday.

Maharashtra logged highest Covid-19 cases in a day after March 25 at 194, and one death was reported. (PTI).

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, 107 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday, with the number of active infections in the district crossing the 500-mark, officials said.

West Bengal reported 40 coronavirus cases on Friday and 34 recoveries.

Punjab reported 31 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh reported 21 Covid-19 cases, no death; 13 recoveries.

Gujarat reported 8 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 103.

Tamil Nadu reports 53 Covid infections

No new Covid-19 case was reported in Puducherry.

Odisha reported only one fresh Covid-19 case after two years.

