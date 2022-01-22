New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in many states across India, however, the daily caseloads fell on Saturday in Delhi and Mumbai. Kerala on Saturday confirmed 45,136 new cases in the state, with the test positivity rate rising to 44.8 per cent. This was two days after state reported its highest ever daily caseload of 46,387 cases on Thursday.

While Delhi’s positivity rate came down from 18 per cent to 16.36 per cent with 11,486 new infections, a total of 45 deaths were reported in the National Capital. This is the highest number of COVID-related deaths in Delhi since June 5, 2021. Mumbai confirmed 5,008 of Maharashtra’s 46,393 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Over 16,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in Pune on Friday, following which the state deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the schools will not be allowed to reopen for next one week.

Tamil Nadu too logged 30,744 new COVID-19 cases with capital Chennai confirming 6,452 fresh infections on Saturday.

Gujarat confirmed 23,150 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, its second highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic, a state health department official told news agency PTI. The addition to the tally was higher than the 21,225 recorded a day earlier but lower than the record 24,485 witnessed on Thursday, the official said.

West Bengal on Saturday confirmed 9,191 new COVID-19 cases and 37 COVID-related fatalities.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 12,926 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a slight dip from 13,212 cases that the state had reported a day earlier on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh also saw 11,274 Covid-19 cases and five COVID-related deaths on Saturday, with state’s positivity rate currently standing at 13.4 per cent.

The Centre on Saturday in a letter to States and Union Territories said that COVID-19 vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven COVID-19 infection will be deferred by three months after recovery.

India on Saturday reported 3,37,704 fresh Covid cases with 488 deaths in the last 24 hrs. With the addition of 488 new deaths, the total deaths toll has climbed to 4,88,884.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma