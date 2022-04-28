New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is seeing an uptick in the number of covid cases in the past few days. On Wednesday, the nation recorded more than 3,000 cases for the first time in the month of April. Meanwhile, on Thursday too, the country reported a rise in the number of coronavirus cases as Delhi, Maharashtra among other states are witnessing a continuous surge.

National Capital, Delhi in the last 24 hours recorded 1,490 fresh COVID-19 cases, two fatalities on Thursday as per the Health bulletin. The positivity rate is 4.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 165 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, a bulk of them in Mumbai, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,77,429, while the death toll increased to 1,47,840, the department said.

Punjab in last 24 hrs reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,59,538, according to the state's medical bulletin. No Covid-related death was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, keeping the toll figure at 17,748.

Madhya Pradesh in last 24 hrs recorded 29 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,41,380. With no new casualties, toll stood at 10,735, while the count of recoveries reached 10,30,550 after 17 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. The positivity rate stands at 0.3 per cent in the state, which currently has 95 active cases.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday saw 73 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,53,829 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours.Recoveries reached 34,15,316 with 32 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 488 active infections.

Gurugram in Haryana continues to record an upswing in COVID-19 cases with 473 more people being confirmed for the disease on Thursday. A total of 580 fresh infections were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. Besides Gurugram, another NCR district Faridabad recorded 65 new coronavirus cases, according to the Haryana health department's daily bulletin.

Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hrs recorded seven fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 4,54,028 while no death due to disease was reported. Of the fresh cases, three were from Jammu and four from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory.

