New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As COVID-19 cases have again started to rise in India, fear of the fourth wave of Coronavirus has gripped people. Many states, including Delhi and Mumbai, that witnessed the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases during the third wave triggered by the Omicron variant, are again witnessing a rise in infection. Delhi on Friday witnessed 2 Coronavirus-related deaths raising alarm in the public. The union territory recorded over 1000 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent. Maharashtra also reported more than 100 cases in a single day taking its cumulative infection tally to 7,876,503.

Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 cases in India:

Delhi on Friday reported 1,042 fresh COVID- 19 cases, 757 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases are 3,253 and the positivity rate stands at 4.64 per cent.

Wearing masks at public places in Delhi has been made mandatory. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those found violating the norm. The rule does not apply to people travelling in a private car.

Maharashtra reported 121 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. This is for the fourth successive day when Maharashtra saw more than 100 new cases in a single day. However, there was no fresh fatality in the state keeping the death toll static at 147,831.

Tamil Nadu reports reported 57 fresh COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries, and zero deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active cases stood at 286.

In Mizoram, 91 new Covid-19 cases, including 43 children, were reported, raising the state tally to 2,26,590. The death toll remained at 694, with no new fatality.

18 more people tested positive in IIT Madras, taking the total to 30 cases in two days, officials said on Friday.

Chhattisgarh reported two COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 11,52,230, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034.

