New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported over 2000 covid-19 cases with the continuous surge in several states. With the festivals arriving, states like Delhi, Haryana, and Karnataka have made the wearing of face-covering/masks compulsory in all public places, workplaces, and during transport and also imposed fines if found violating the above-mentioned rules. On April 25th, states like Delhi and Maharashtra witnessed a minor decline in the number of Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 84 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 78,76,925, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,834 with no fresh fatality. The addition to the day's tally was far less than the 144 cases logged on Sunday as four of eight circles in the state, namely Akola, Latur, Nashik and Aurangabad did not report a single case.

Gujarat reported 12 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,24,248, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943.

Telangana recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload to 7,91,827. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 26. As per the health department bulletin, no fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours registered 55 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 34,53,607 and the infections reported at IIT-Madras increased by 18. The toll of fatalities continues to remain at 38,025, as no deaths were reported today.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,323 after the detection of four cases, while one died in the last 24 hours, in Jabalpur, which took the toll to 10,735, a health department official said.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,87,998 as nine more people tested positive for the infection, the same as the previous day, a health bulletin said. The death toll remained unchanged at 9,124 as no fresh fatality was recorded for the fifth consecutive day.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh