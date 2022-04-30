New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The cases of Coronavirus continue to rise in India. Delhi on Saturday reported 1,520 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was at 5.10 per cent while Maharashtra on Saturday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said. It took the caseload in the state to 78,77,732 and death toll to 1,47,843. Meanwhile, India recorded 3,688 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and 50 COVID-related deaths as per the ministry data updated as of 8 am.

Here are the top developments

Delhi reported 1,520 fresh COVID19 infections, 1,412 recoveries, & one death, in the last 24 hours. Active cases rose to 5,716; positivity rate at 5.10%.

Maharashtra reported 155 cases, one death in last 24 hours.

Karnataka reported 126 fresh COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries, and 2 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,785, Positivity rate 1.26%.

Tamil Nadu reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 513.

Tamil Nadu reported 49 more cases, aggregating the tally to 34,53,932, the health department said on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 46 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said. The positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 14 to touch 10,30,575, leaving the state with 150 active cases, he added.

Gujarat reported 18 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 12,24,340, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 new Covid cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 4,54,043, officials said.

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 94 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 10,59,822, while the death toll increased by one to touch 19,563, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

