New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Thursday, India's capital Delhi recorded 1,365 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate was 6.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With the new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,89,769, while the death toll remained at 26,177.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra in the last 24 hours recorded 233 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. Of 233 new cases, Mumbai alone accounted for 130. Maharashtra now has 1,109 active coronavirus patients.The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,78,596, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845. The state had recorded 188 coronavirus cases and zero fatality on Wednesday.

Daily COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu surged past the 50-mark once again, with 58 people testing positive, including two returnees from UAE and New Delhi respectively, aggregating to 34,54,153, as per the health department. The overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said.

Telangana in last 24 hours recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 7,92,191 so far, a bulletin said.No fresh fatality due to the infection was reported today and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said. Hyderabad recorded the highest number of 31 cases.

Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new corona cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,079. All the seven cases were reported from Jammu district, as per the officials. There are 60 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,268.

Odisha recorded 18 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, while there was no new fatality for the third consecutive day.There are 99 active COVID-19 cases now and 11 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.The daily positivity rate was 0.11 per cent and four children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 15,933 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh