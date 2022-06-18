New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The number of Covid-19 cases is continuously rising. The biggest contributors to these rising cases are Maharashtra and Delhi. However, on Saturday both the financial capital and the national capital witnessed a decline in cases. While Maharashtra reported 3,883 cases on Saturday, Delhi recorded 1,534 cases on June 18.

On Saturday, cases in the national capital stood at 1,534, whereas three people lost their lives to the disease. The positivity rate stood at 7.71 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi witnessed a slight dip in cases as on Friday, 1,797 cases were logged in the national capital. This is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,883 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 2,054 in Mumbai, and two deaths, said a health official. Even Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in cases. On Friday, the state had seen 4,165 cases and three COVID-19 fatalities.

Gujarat on Saturday recorded 234 fresh cases of COVID-19 raising the tally of infections to 12,27,399, an official from the state health department said.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 27 cases on Saturday. This took the covid infection tally to 4,54,469, officials said.

Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 94 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,53,022, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.

Goa on Saturday reported 139 cases taking its tally to 2,47,073, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,833, an official said.

Odisha reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 12,88,800, the Health Department said.

The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 21 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,66,044, a senior health official said here on Saturday.

