New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Tuesday, the national capital of India, Delhi reported 1414 new cases of Covid-19 and 1 death in the last 24 hours and took its active caseload to 5,986. After recording a decline on Monday and for the past 3 days, the Delhi Covid-19 tally rose again. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases, including 100 in Mumbai, and one death, in Parbhani, taking the state's tally to 78,78,175 and the toll to 1,47,845.

As per the Maharashtra health department, Sangli, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara Gondia districts have no active cases at present. While, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 100 Covid-19 cases, a return to three-figure addition to the tally for the first time after April 27, when 112 people were detected with the infection.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,540 in the last 24 hours after the detection of 23 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said. The positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 13 to touch 10,30,602, leaving the state with 203 active cases, the official informed.

Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, registered 39 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to 34,54,058. The cumulative recoveries went up to 34,15,545 including the 56 people who were discharged in the last 24 hours.The toll continues to remain at 38,025 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state on Tuesday. Among those who tested positive today were 21 men and 18 women.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,24,386, while there was no addition to the death toll, which stood at 10,943 and Jammu and Kashmir reported 19 new COVID cases, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,072.

Also, Odisha reported seven new COVID-19 cases which took the state's tally to 12,88,075, as per the health bulletin. The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,126, with no reports of any fresh fatalities.

Meanwhile, India's daily COVID-19 count fell below 3000-mark, as it logged 2,568 new COVID-19 infections on Monday. India reported 2,927 cases last Thursday, after which the single-day rise in cases stayed above 3,000 for five consecutive days.

(With PTI Inputs)

