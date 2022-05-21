New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a total of 2,323 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a 2.8 percent increase since Friday (May 20). The total caseload in the country increased to 4,31,34,145, while the number of active cases came down to 14,996, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry. The death toll climbed to 5,24,348 with 25 fatalities and a decrease of 48 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Delhi on Saturday (May 21) reported 479 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 2.06 percent. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,03,189 and the death toll rose to 26,200.

Furthermore, Gujarat on Saturday reported 28 Covid-19 cases, raising its tally to 12,24,893, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, a state health department official said.

Maharashtra recorded 307 new COVID-19 cases, including 198 from Mumbai, the state health department officials said on Saturday. The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,090 with the addition of three cases in the last two days, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,899 during this period.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported its first case of Omicron BA.4 variant after a teenager was tested Covid-19 positive recently and the health department on Saturday appealed to members of the public 'not to panic' following the identification of the new variant.

On the other hand, Manipur became a coronavirus-free state with three active COVID-19 patients recovering from the disease. The active case count in the northeastern state hit zero for the first time in the last 26 months, Health Services Director Dr. K Rajo Singh said.

The caseload remained at 1,37,230. Finally, Puducherry recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the overall caseload to 1,65,832, a senior official of the health department said.

