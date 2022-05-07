New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported 3,805 new coronavirus infections in a day on Saturday, pushing the number of active cases in the country to 20,303 and the overall tally to 4,30,98,743, according to Union Health Ministry data updated. The active cases now constitute 0.05 percent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.78 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.79 percent, the ministry said.

State wise latest data

Delhi recorded 1,407 new Covid cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.72 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Saturday.

Furthermore, Odisha on Saturday recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,88,131, the health department said. The toll remained unchanged at 9,126, as no fresh fatalities due to coronavirus were reported. The state had registered 14 new infections and zero death on Friday (May 6). Odisha now has 103 active coronavirus cases.

Puducherry recorded three fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday raising the overall caseload in the Union Territory to 1,65,797, a senior government official said. In a release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the health department tested 278 samples in the last 24 hours, and three fresh cases surfaced during the examination.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 253 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 78,79,054 and the toll to 1,47,846, an official said. So far, 77,29,931 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 136 in the past 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,277, he said. Mumbai led with 172 cases, while the lone death was in Satara in the Pune division, the official informed.

Finally, Karnataka on Saturday reported 171 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities, the health department said. In its daily COVID bulletin, the department said there were 1,945 active cases in the state while 121 people were discharged. There were 10 coronavirus infections in Mysuru, two in Dakshina Kannada district, and one each in Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, and Bidar.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha