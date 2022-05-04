New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India continues to see a surge in covid-19 cases in the nation, Delhi on Wednesday recorded 1,354 fresh COVID-19 cases with one death with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent as per the health department. The active caseload of the city rose to 5,853. With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid-19 tally has increased to 18,88,404, while the death toll stands at 26,177.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra in the last 24 hours recorded 188 fresh coronavirus positive cases, but did not report any fatality linked to the infection, the health department said. With fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,78,363, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845. There are 1,049 active cases in the state, but Sangli, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia districts do not have any active case.

With the addition of 34 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,574 on Wednesday, the state health department said. The state currently has 216 active cases, with a positivity rate of 0.4 per cent.

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 12,24,404, an official from the state health department said. The state is now left with 110 active cases, with two patients on ventilator support. Of the latest infections, Ahmedabad recorded eight, Vadodara seven and Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Morbi saw one case each.

Jammu and Kashmir reported one new Covid case on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,073, officials said. The lone case was reported from the Jammu district. In total, Jammu and Kashmir have 59 active cases of the viral disease while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,263.

Odisha recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and there are 92 active cases in the state at present with eight more patients recovering in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was 0.06 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 17,628 samples.

Uttarakhand reported 23 new Covid cases, with the state's capital, Dehradun alone accounting for 14 of them.

Mizoram on Wednesday reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,27,600. The toll remained at 697 as no new death was reported in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate dipped to 7.57 per cent from 10.96 per cent on Tuesday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh