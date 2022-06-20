New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: National Capital on Monday reported 1,060 new Covid cases in a day and six deaths, the highest in around four months, while the positivity rate rose to 10.09 per cent. This is the highest test positivity rate recorded in the capital since January 24 when 11.8 per cent of the people tested had turned out Covid positive. Also, six deaths in a day due to the infection is the highest since February 13 when 12 people succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on the same day logged 2,345 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,310 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 79,38,103 and the death toll to 1,47,888, the health department said. The state is now left with over 24,000 active cases after 1,485 patients were discharged after COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 77,65,602.

Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours logged 686 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the statewide tally to 34,61,560. The death toll continued to remain at 38,026, as no fatalities were reported today also. Including 257 people who were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries increased to 34,19,583 till date.

Gujarat reported 217 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which increased the tally to 12,27,860, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,946. The recovery count increased by 130 to touch 12,15,453, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,461. Ahmedabad led with 99 new cases, followed by 45 in Surat, 31 in Vadodara, and seven in Gandhinagar, among other districts.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,607 on Monday after the detection of 71 cases at a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,740. The recovery count increased by 56 to touch 10,32,432, leaving the state with 435 active cases.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,897 on Monday as 46 more people tested positive for the infection, five less than the previous day. The toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Ashita Singh