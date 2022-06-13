New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has been witnessing a rise in covid-19 cases as the national and financial capital of the country is seeing a massive surge in daily infections. However, Delhi on Monday saw a decline in daily new cases as it recorded 614 nee cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra in the last 24 hours reported 1,885 fresh COVID-19 cases, a fall of 36 per cent compared to Sunday, and a single fatality, taking the tally of infections to 79,12,462 and the death toll to 1,47,871. On Sunday, the state reported 2,946 cases and two fatalities. Mumbai recorded 1,118 fresh cases, about 38 per cent less compared to the previous day, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's bulletin.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 255 new coronavirus cases on Monday, maintaining its upward graph, taking the statewide tally to 34,57,697. The death toll continued to remain at 38,025, as no fatalities were reported today also. The state had recorded 249 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,43,178 after the detection of 62 new cases, but no fresh death due to the respiratory illness was registered in the state, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,738. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, in MP stood at 0.9 per cent.

Gujarat reported 111 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising its overall tally to 12,26,363, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state. The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 10,945. Meanwhile 57 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative number to 12,14,586.

Chhattisgarh on Monday recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 11,52,679, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state. The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, the official said. Raipur accounted for the highest number of cases at 18, while no new patient of COVID-19 was detected in 16 districts of the state, he said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh