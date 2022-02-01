New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 2,683 new Covid-19 infections showing a declining trend with 27 more deaths and 4,837 recoveries, according to official data. The national capital's active cases now stand at 16,6548.

Mumbai also witnessed a steep in Covid-19 cases with 803 new cases and seven related deaths in the last 24 hours. Across Maharashtra, the fresh count stood at 14,372 along with 94 deaths

Considering the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued new COVID-related guidelines. As per the new guidelines, the night curfew has been removed.

In addition, Karnataka reported as many as 14,366 new COVID cases, showing a massive drop in daily COVID count. Currently, the positivity rate in the state stands at 13.45% and the active caseload is 1,97,725.

Similarly, after dropping below the 50,000 mark for a day, fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Tuesday rose to 51,887 raising the caseload to 60,77,556 in the state.

Talking about Uttar Pradesh, the state on Monday reported 6,626 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths, even as it achieved 100 percent first dose coronavirus vaccine coverage for its adult population.

Further, Nagaland on Tuesday reported its first Omicron variant of COVID-19 case, a senior health department official said, while Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 2,751 new coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 4,38,176.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday recorded 1.67 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 20 percent lower than Monday's (January 31) 2.09 lakh figure, taking the total infection tally in the country to 4,14,69,499. The positivity rate dropped from 15.7% to 11.6%, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 15.25%. India's active caseload currently stands at 17.43 lakh cases.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha