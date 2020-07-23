The Election Commission of India has deferred the by-elections to Lok Sabha & State Assemblies scheduled up to September 7

The Election Commission of India has deferred the by-elections to Lok Sabha & State Assemblies scheduled up to September 7. The apex election body took the decision due to unabated rise COVID-19 infections in the country and prevailing flood situation in certain states, News Agency ANI reported. The elections will be held as soon as the situation becomes conducive, it said.

Following the departure of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress earlier this year, 22 state lawmakers had also resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 10. As per Section 151-A of the Representation of the People's Act, 1951, byelections are to be conducted within six months of the seat falling vacant. In this case, the deadline ends on September 10. Two more state assembly setas are lying vacant due to the demise of two MLAs.

The 24 assembly seats where polls are to be held include Jaura, Dimni, Ambah, Sumawali, Morena, Mehgaon, Gohad, Dabra, Gwalior,Gwalior East, Bhander, Karaira, Ashok Nagar, Mungawali, Surkhi, Ratkheda, Bamori, Byohari, Anuppur, Agar, Sanchi, Harpiplaya, Sanwer and Suwasara.

Besides, by-elections are due at eight assembly seats including Rangapara in Assam, Kuttanad in Kerala, Joura in Madhya Pradesh, Southern Angami in Nagaland, Pungro Kiphire in Nagaland, Bangermau in Uttar Pradesh, Suar in Uttar Pradesh and Dumka in Jharkhand. The bye-elections to the eight assembly seats were earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha