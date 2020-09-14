A group of researchers has found that the COVID-19 genomes in India have 5.39 per cent mutation similarity with 72 nations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A group of researchers has found that the COVID-19 genomes in India have 5.39 per cent mutation similarity with 72 nations. The findings were made when they were trying to identify the genetic variability and potential molecular targets in the virus and humans to find the best possible solution to combat COVID-19.

The research carried out by Professor Indrajit Saha, an assistant professor at National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research, Kolkata and his team revealed that mutations in an organism’s genetic material tare natural errors that may give the virus new ‘powers’ of survival, infectivity, and virulence. This might have implications on the ability of vaccines and drugs to bind the virus, or to create a specific immune response against it.

The study also found that that the US, the UK and India are the top three nations with a geometric mean of 3.27 per cent, 3.59 per cent, and 5.39 per cent, respectively, of mutation similarity score with other 72 countries.

The scientists are on track to identify the number of virus strains using single nucleotide polymorphism, spot the potential target proteins of the virus and human host based on protein-protein interactions, recognise candidate of synthetic vaccines based on conserved genomic regions that are highly immunogenic and antigenic and detect the virus miRNAs that are also involved in regulating human mRNA.

They analysed 566 Indian SARS-CoV-2 genomes separately to find the genetic variability in terms of point mutation and single nucleotide polymorphism.

(with PTI inputs)

