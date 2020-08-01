As many as 36,569 patients have been recovered/discharged from COVID-19 and 764 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India steps into Unlock 3, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday has said that the case fatality rate of the country stands at 2.15% which is the lowest since the first nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic. Highlighting a huge decline in its percentage, the ministry said that the case fatality rate has been continuously reducing from around 3.33% from mid-June.

In a statement, the health ministry informed that out of the total confirmed cases in the country, total number of recoveries is inching near to the mark of 11-lakh which takes the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in India to 64.53%. As many as 36,569 patients have been recovered/discharged from COVID-19 and 764 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 16.95 lakh on Saturday after witnessing a record-high spike of fresh 57,117 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The country currently has 5,65,103 number of active cases with Maharashtra recording the most number of active cases after Tamil Nadu and now Andhra Pradesh-making it to the list of worst-hit states by COVID-19 in India.

This comes on the day when India entered into the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 3.0". In the latest set of guidelines issued, with the relaxation on economic activities and businesses, the centre had allowed the opening up of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 for which separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Health Ministry and implemented across the country. However, it has not allowed schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls and bars to reopen. Political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited, the Centre has said.

While the rise of fresh coronavirus cases in the country remains unabated, the Centre has also removed restrictions from the night curfew, allowing the movement of people at night.

The ministry also said that Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, like wearing masks etc.

