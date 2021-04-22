COVID-19 FAQs: Meanwhile, amid the crisis, the government has allowed vaccination for those above 18 years of age from May 1 at various vaccination centres across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The country is reeling under the cascading effect of the second wave of the coronavirus with daily cases breaching the 3-lakh mark. India, during the last 24 hours, registered the world's biggest one-day spike of over 3.14 lakh COVID-19 cases, while the country witnessed its biggest one-day rise in death toll with 2,104 fatalities. Amid the massive surge, the country is also witnessing a shortage of medical oxygen and essential drugs like Remdesivir with hospitals across the country facing severe crisis due to overburden.

Meanwhile, amid the crisis, the government has allowed vaccination for those above 18 years of age from May 1 at various vaccination centres across the country. The Health Ministry's data on Wednesday also showed that the breakthrough COVID-19 infection rate after taking the two vaccine shots is very low, which means that there is very little chance of you contracting the virus if you get yourself vaccinated.

In line with this, health experts from Chennai including Greater Chennai Corporation joint commissioner (health) Dr Alby John Varghese, city health officer Dr M Jagadeesan and experts from National Institute of Epidemiology, Dr Prabhdeep Kaur and Dr P Ganesh held a seminar in Chennai to answer some FAQs related to the COVID-19 vaccination.

Here are the answers to some questions asked in the seminar:

Which of the two vaccines -- Covaxin or Covishield -- is better to take?

Both the vaccines have undergone researches and showed effective results in preventing severe COVID infections and deaths

Is it necessary to take two doses of the same vaccine or we can take one dose of Covishield and one dose of Covaxin?

No. Both doses have to be of the same vaccine.

Can I get COVID infection after taking both vaccine doses?

As per the data by Union Health Ministry, the breakthrough rate of contracting the COVID-19 after taking the two vaccines being administered in India is very low. The Union Health Ministry's data showed that 24 per 10,000 breakthrough infections were reported after taking the two Made in India vaccines -- SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Can heart bypass patients take the vaccine?

Yes.

What are the symptoms after vaccination?

Fever, chills, body pain, tiredness, redness and pain at the injection point. If these come, please take simple paracetamol. It will be ok in 2-3 days.

Is there any test required before vaccination?

No test is required. If you have Covid-19 symptoms, take a test before getting vaccinated.

Do I need to take the second shot at the same place I took the first shot

No. You can take it anywhere.

What is the difference between the first and the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

There is no difference. The two doses are the medication course like any other medicinal course for any disease.

Do I have to stop my regular medicines before taking the vaccine shot?

No. You can continue taking your prescribed medicines. However, it is advised to consult your doctor first.

What if I get Covid-19 before taking my second shot of vaccine?

Take the second shot 1-2 weeks after recovery. If you get Covid-19 before the first dose, take it 28 days after full recovery.

Can a pregnant woman or feeding mother take the vaccine shot?

As per the latest regulation, it is not advised to get vaccinated if you are pregnant or feeding.

Can heart patients take the vaccine?

Yes.

What if I test positive after taking the first dose? Should I take both doses after recovery?

No. You need to take only the second dose.

Can cancer survivors take the vaccine?

Yes. Patients with any previous illness can take the vaccine.

Will natural antibodies be destroyed after vaccination?

No. The Vaccine will only add new antibodies. Natural antibodies will continue to exist in the system.

Can I avoid taking the vaccine if I recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies?

As per the researches, the natural antibodies will not remain for a long time. Hence, it is necessary to take the vaccine

What if the second dose is delayed due to some reason?

You can take the second dose when convenient. The government suggests taking the second dose within 4 weeks or 6 to 8 weeks after the first dose.

Is the vaccine effective if no side effects are seen?

Yes.

