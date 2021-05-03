COVID Fact Check: The “lemon therapy” claims that pouring lemon juice into the nose will not only improve the oxygen saturation level in the body but also protect from the coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The alarming spike in cases and deaths during the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in the country has instilled sense of fear among people who are trying all possible remedies to stay protected from the virus.

The second wave of coronavirus has brought along with it a wave of viral posts on social media platforms, ranging from home remedies to Ayurveda to Unani medication along with several audio and video messages, claiming to provide effective cure for COVID-19.

None of these remedies or claims are proven or verified by the official health authorities across countries, but people are falling for them in their desperate them to stay safe or protect their loved ones from the fatal disease.

One such claim going viral on Facebook and WhatsApp groups is the “lemon therapy” which claims that pouring lemon juice into the nose will not only improve the oxygen saturation level in the body but also protect from the coronavirus.

Claim

The person in the viral video claims that pouring just 2-3 drops of lemon juice in the nostrils will purify eyes, nose, throat and even heart within five seconds. This will also provide relief to those who are facing all cold and cough illnesses," the man can be heard claiming in the video.

Truth

PIB fact-checked the viral claim and described it as “completely fake”, saying that the lemon therapy doesn’t boost immunity or prevent COVID-19 infection.

According to PIB, there is no scientific evidence that can prove that coronavirus is eliminated by putting lemon juice in the nose.

“A video is being shared on social media which claims that putting just 2 drops of lemon juice in the nose will kill Coronavirus immediately. #PIBFactCheck: - The claim made in the video is # fake. There is no scientific evidence that # Covid19 can be eliminated by adding lemon juice to the nose,” reads the tweet by PIB.

Viral Claim on Aspidosperma

Another viral social media post claims that homoeopathy medicine Aspidosperma Q 20 can be taken as a substitute when the oxygen saturation falls in COVID patients.

The Ministry of Ayush dismissed the claim and warned people not to self-medicate in critical condition while iterating that "a case requiring oxygen rehabilitation or medicinal support is solely dependent upon the discretion of the treating physician."

