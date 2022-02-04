New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On a day when India crossed the grim milestone of 5 lakh COVID-related deatha, the daily caseload in the states all over the country continued to decline. Maharashtra confirmed 13,840 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours, whereas recoveries were double the number of reported COVID cases. There were 27,891 recoveries in Maharashtra on Friday.

COVID-19: Delhi’s active case count falls below 12,000

The National Capital reported 2,272 new COVID-19 cases, 20 COVID-related deaths. With 4,166 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Friday, the recoveries outpaced the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. The tally of active cases currently stands at 11,716, as per latest data.

Recoveries outpace in Kerala, Karnataka too

Kerala reported 38,684 new COVID-19 cases along with 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state government's data. At 41,037 recoveries, the total recoveries outpaced confirmed COVID cases in Kerala too.

Karnataka reported 14,950 new COVID-19 cases with 53 deaths in the last 24 hours. Besides, 40,599 recoveries were also reported and active cases stand at 1,23,098. The positivity rate in Bengaluru has fallen to 9.17 per cent and daily new cases have fallen by 80 per cent.

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu confirms less than 10K, Gujarat over 6K cases

Tamil Nadu reported 9,916 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours. 21,435 recoveries were also reported and the tally of active cases stands at 1,55,329.

Gujarat reported 6,097 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 10,614. The state also saw 12,105 recoveries and the number of active cases stands at 57,521.

India crossed the grim milestone of 5 lakh COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, becoming the third country in the world after the US and Brazil.

The country took 217 days to reach 5 lakh deaths from 4 lakh recorded on July 1 last year, the longest time is taken to record 1 lakh fatalities.

