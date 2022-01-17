New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a sharp decline in number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi on Monday reported 12,587 fresh infections of COVID-19 with test positivity rate marked at 28 per cent. The national capital also reported 24 COVID-related deaths. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 5,956 of Maharashtra’s 31,111 new COVID-19 cases, as per official Health Bulletin.

"First dose of Covid vaccine has been given to 100 per cent of the eligible population in Delhi while both doses have been given to 80 per cent of the targeted people. As many as 1.28 lakh precautionary doses have been administered to senior citizens, frontline workers and healthcare workers," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The COVID-19 cases in the national as well as in financial capitals have witnessed a considerable decline over the last few days.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 20,718 cases, on Friday it had 24,383 cases, while on Thursday the city logged 28,867 cases.

Also in the financial capital, this was the fifth consecutive day when it witnessed a dip in fresh COVID-19 infections. However, 12 COVID-related deaths in Mumbai in the last 24 hours were the highest since July 29, 2021, when the city had registered 13 COVID-related deaths.

As per official health bulletin, Mumbai's active COVID-19 cases dropped to 50,757 after 15,551 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, with financial capital’s COVID-19 recovery rate standing at 93 per cent.

According to the health bulletin, out of the total new cases, nearly 84 per cent, or 4,944 cases, were asymptomatic. Only 479 new patients have been hospitalised, while just 45 are on oxygen support.

India's COVID cases showed marginal dip on Moday as the country reported 2.58 lakh cases, nearly 5 per cent lower than Sunday. As many as 385 people succumbed to the virus, as per Health Ministry.

The country's caseload now stands at 3.73 crore, including 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant present in 29 states and union territories across India.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma