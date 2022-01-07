New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Friday reported 17,335 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 15 per cent than the previous day’s figures. In addition, to over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases nine people have died in the national capital in last 24 hours due to COVID-19 infection. Delhi's test positivity rate also jumped to 17.73 per cent on Friday. Meanwhile, Mumbai also reported a spike in infections with 20,971 new cases on Friday with six COVID-related deaths in last 24-hours.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi increased from 247 on January 1 to 1,390 on Friday, a massive 462 per cent increase in a week.

While Mumbai constituted nearly half of Maharashtra's 40,925 new COVID-19 cases, as per official data, 18.3 per cent of the available COVID beds are occupied in Mumbai. Citing the low hospitalisation figures, Mumbai's municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal said on Friday that there is no immediate need to impose lockdown or additional restrictions in Mumbai due to low bed occupancy, oxygen requirement and the number of COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of Covid cases in Kolkata has risen almost 37 times over two weeks — from 178 on December 23 to 6,569 on Jan 6. The city currently has the highest positivity rate in the country: 53.1%. In West Bengal, of the 15,421 latest reported new COVID-19 cases, a total of 6,569 were reported from Kolkata.

At the same time, as per latest reported figures, Karnataka confirmed 8,449 fresh cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours, a 68 per cent increase as compared to the previous day (5,031 cases). Capital Bengaluru accounted for most of state’s COVID-19 cases with 6,812 confirmed infections.

Chennai currently has 11,494 Active COVID-19 cases, according to official figures shared by Greater Chennai Municipal corporation. As per latest figures, of 8,981 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Friday, 4,531 were reported in Chennai. The Pongal celebrations across Tamil Nadu are being deferred due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma