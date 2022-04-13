Noida/ Ghaziabad | Jagran News Desk: India has been witnessing a continuous decline in COVID-19, but the deadly pathogen has returned to haunt Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad where cases are rising among school children. On Wednesday, 10 more children were found positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district. Besides, 23 adults also tested for COVID-19 in the district, said officials.

"Of the new cases reported today, 10 are children. We have not got any information from their schools, neither were the COVID-19 tests held in their schools," Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma told a TV news channel. "The schools have not reported the cases. Had it been so, they would have discontinued physical classes and we would also have issued an advisory."

Schools in Noida have gone back to online classes after 13 students and three teachers were found infected with COVID-19. In neighboring Ghaziabad, schools were ordered to stay shut till Wednesday after nine students were found infected with the infection in Indirapuram.

The rising COVID-19 cases among children have sparked concerns among authorities and parents about the safety of the kids. This has also left the alarm bells ringing in neighboring Delhi, where the COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 2.70 per cent from 0.5 per cent in a span of the last one week.

However, health experts and doctors say people don't need to panic, but must remain vigilant and follow all safety norms. They also agree that vaccination and herd immunity has "certainly provided a level of protection too" to people.

"There has been an uptick in daily cases, and the positivity rate has been increasing in the last few days too, and it jumped to 2.70 per cent, as reported on Monday. But, I would say there is no need to panic, as the daily cases count is still in the range of 130-150. However, there is a need to be vigilant and follow all Covid-appropriate behaviours," Dr Richa Sareen, consultant of pulmonology at Fortis hospital, told news agency PTI.

