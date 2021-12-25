New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Saturday reported 249 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day rise since June 13 just when the disasterous second wave of pandemic in India had started to flatten. Mumbai, the financial capital also reported 757 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, marking rise in cases for the third day in a row.



The rise in COVID-19 cases in country's two largest metropolises comes amid the restrictions that have been put in place in the wake of the risks posed by new Omicron strain of COVID-19.

Positivity rate mounts to 0.43 per cent in Delhi

Delhi Health department data showed that the test positivity rate in the national capital mounted to 0.43 per cent.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has risen to 25,104. On Friday, 180 fresh cases were recorded with an increased positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, as per officials figures.

The daily cases count on Saturday jumped to 249 with an increased positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, as per the latest health bulletin.

This rise is the highest since June 13 when 255 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.35 per cent, while 23 deaths were also recorded on that day. On Saturday, the positivity rate recorded was also the highest since June 9 when it had stood at 0.46 per cent, according to official data. The number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,43,062. Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in Delhi. Six deaths have been reported in December so far. The spike rise in fresh cases in the span of last few days here is being recorded amid a jump in cases of new Omicron variant of Covid in Delhi.

BMC bans New Year celebrations in Mumbai

According to latest reported figures, there are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai at present. Earlier on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in enclosed or open areas in the city in view of rising cases and the Omicron scare.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while overall case growth rate between December 18 to 24 was 0.05 per cent. As many as 17 buildings have been sealed in the city currently. A building is sealed when more than five cases are found on the premises.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma