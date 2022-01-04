New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 5,481 new cases of COVID-19, highest since May 16 with three deaths confirmed due to prevailing infection. The positivity rate rose from 6.46 per cent to 8.3 per cent in the national capital. According to official data, 531 COVID-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals in Delhi, including 41 who are suspected to have contracted the disease. Fourteen patients are on ventilator support, while 168 patients with moderate symptoms are on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, the Omicron caseload climbed to 1,892 all over India as of Tuesday. The highest in Maharashtra (568), followed by Delhi (382).

Maharashtra also reported a significant increase in its daily COVID-19 cases with 18,466 new infections, 51 per cent more as compared to Monday (12,160). Of Maharashtra’s 18,466 COVID-19 cases, Mumbai recorded an increase of 10,860 infections – 34 per cent more than Monday – with 89 per cent asymptomatic cases.

Maharashtra has so far reported 653 patients infected with Omicron, and most of them have been from Mumbai (408), followed by Pune (71). In the last 24 hours, 70 new Omicron infections were logged by the state.

Delhi: Major private hospitals to reserve 40 per cent beds for COVID patients

The Delhi government in a notification issued on Tuesday directed all private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital to reserve 40 per cent of their beds for COVID patients as city reported its biggest single day rise in COVID-19 cases since May 16 on Tuesday.

Fresh guidelines apply to the private hospitals and nursing homes that have more than 50 beds.

As per the notification, 40 per cent of the normal beds and 40 per cent of the ICU beds at these private hospitals will remain reserved for COVID patients.

Hospitalisation stands at nearly 4500 in Mumbai

Mumbai as of Tuesday has over 47,000 active cases of which a total of 4,491 patients are hospitalised. The financial capital additionally has16 containment zones have been identified and 369 buildings are currently sealed.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma