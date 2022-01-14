New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Nearly a third of Delhi residents tested for COVID-19 came out with positive results, as positivity rate rose to 30.64 per cent on Friday, despite the national capital reporting 24,383 new COVID cases, 15.5 per cent lower than Thursday. This is Delhi’s highest positivity rate for COVID-19 since May 1 when it had topped at 31.6 per cent. Meanwhile, daily caseload further dipped in Mumbai as the financial capital reported 11,317 fresh cases of Maharashtra’s total daily caseload of 43,211 cases on Friday.

Delhi also reported 34 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death count in the national capital to 25, 305.

On Wednesday, Delhi had registered 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 deaths were recorded. A day later on Thursday, Delhi reported its highest ever caseload of 28,867 which was the highest daily caseload since the beginning of pandemic.

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters earlier in the day that there was no need to panic as hospitalisations and deaths amid latest surge were low.

"We have made all the preparations and there is no shortage of beds," Delhi Chief Minister said at an event to flag off 100 low floor CNG AC buses.

84 per cent COVID patients asymptomatic in Mumbai: Health Bulletin

Eighty four per cent of patients who tested positive for virus in Mumbai are asymptomatic, Mumbai’s official health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Friday issued a circular to monitor the sale and use of at-home COVID testing kits while ensuring that people using them report test results to the BMC to rightly configure the official figures.

India on Friday morning reported 2,64,202 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, a jump of 6.7 per cent since Thursday. A total of 5,753 Omicron cases are amongst all COVID cases reported so far.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma