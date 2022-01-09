New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Nearly a fourth of Delhiites getting tested for COVID-19 are turning positive as positivity rate in National capital climbed to 23.53 per cent with city logging 22,751 new cases on Sunday. Delhi also reported 16 deaths due to COVID-19, most since June 16 last year. Meanwhile,

Mumbai reported its lowest daily caseload in four days as financial capital confirmed 19,474 new cases of Maharashtra’s 44,388 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday. The Test positivity rate in Mumbai stood at 31.7 per cent, meaning that nearly a third of all Mumbai residents testing for COVID-19 are turning positive.

In dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi, 87.43 per cent beds are vacant as per the latest health bulletin released on Sunday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that there will be no Covid lockdown in Delhi if people follow protocol, wear face masks in public and maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, the latest epidemiological models for Delhi and Mumbai showed on Sunday that the third wave of COVID-19 cases may peak in mid-Jan both in the National as well as in the Financial capital.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday revised the Covid-19-related restrictions for gyms and beauty salons, allowing them to operate at 50 per cent capacity from January 10 midnight. On Saturday, the government had said gyms and beauty salons will remain closed, while hair cutting salons will function at 50 per cent capacity. The order was revised on Sunday and the beauty salons were grouped with the hair cutting salons. Only those activities that do not require removal of mask by anyone shall be allowed. Only fully vaccinated people shall be allowed to use these services and all staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated, the revised order said.

Also, gyms will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity subject to use of mask while performing any activity, the order said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma