New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Tuesday confirmed 21,259 new cases of COVID-19 with positivity rate climbing to 25.65 per cent. With 74,881 active cases, Delhi now has the highest active case count in nearly eight months. The number of containment zones also increased to 17,629 in Delhi. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported fall in daily COVID-19 caseload for fourth straight day with the financial capital reporting 11,647 new COVID-19 cases and test positivity rate falling to 14.66 per cent.

In total Maharashtra confirmed 34,424 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

34,424 new cases & 22 deaths in Maharashtra today; Active case tally rises to 2,21,477. The number of Omicron cases in the state is 1,281 including 499 discharges#Maharashtra #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YuIKiQQG9M — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 11, 2022

In Delhi, all private offices have been directed by the government to send employees into Work-From-Home under new COVID-19 rules to contain the surge in cases of COVID-19.

Only offices considered essential services have been exempted.

Delhi: COVID positive patients under home isolation to learn Yoga

Delhi residents who are under home isolation due to COVID-19 infection will also be able to learn Yoga asanas and pranayama online, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while launching a COVID-specific initiative under 'Delhi ki Yogshaala" program.

"We have come up with a wonderful program for those who are in isolation. The Delhi government is starting a new initiative under 'Delhi ki Yogshaala' for the speedy recovery of all such Covid patients,” Delhi Chief Minister said.

The online Yoga classes will begin Wednesday and trained instructors will conduct hour-long sessions in the mornings and evenings. "We will send them a link today and classes will begin from tomorrow in different batches," Chief Minister Kejriwal added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government also expedited the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the financial capital. A total of 10,698 precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday, the BMC said.

Out of the total 10,698 doses, 5,249 were administered to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities.

