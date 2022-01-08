New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Monday confirmed 20,181 new COVID-19 infections, the highest single day surge in cases since May. The national capital also reported 7 deaths during the course of last 24-hours. Mumbai’s daily COVID-19 caseload comprised 20,318 cases of Maharashtra’s 41,434 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The test positivity rate in Delhi has climbed to 19.60 per cent as of Saturday.

As per Delhi’s daily Health bulletin, 88.76 per cent beds in COVID dedicated hospitals are vacant. In COVID care centres, 84.85 per cent beds are empty, the health bulletin adds.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority will convene a meeting on Monday to discuss the future preparation to curb the spread of virus. The meeting will discuss whether to implement GRAP ( Level 4 Red alert) after reviewing the COVID situation in the national capital. The red alert is the topmost level of restrictions, that includes a total curfew, in which all non-essential shops, government offices, metro, public transport are shut.

Active cases in Mumbai rise above one lakh

Mumbai now has over one lakh active COVID-19 cases with 21.4 per cent of hospital beds occupied.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Saturday imposed fresh restrictions. The schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till Feb 15, with incoming travellers required to present the proof of double vaccination or a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours upon arrival.

The COVID-19 cases across the country have also risen at an exponential rate, with the country reporting 1,41,986 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This was just a week after the country had reported above 10,000 daily caseload.

Meanwhile, the Omicron strain of COVID-19 is now present in over 27 states and Union Territories, stoking new restrictions by the individual states and Union Territories.

