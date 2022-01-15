New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 fresh COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths due to COVID-19. The positivity rate in the national capital currently stands at 30.64 per cent. Mumbai confirmed 10,661 fresh COVID-19 cases of Maharashtra’s total daily caseload of 42,462 cases on Saturday. The positivity rate in the financial capital also went down slightly to 19.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that it appears that the national capital has reached its peak in COVID-19 infections with the government inclined to ease the restrictions in place once the daily caseload goes below 15,000 cases.

“We can say that Delhi has reached a peak in terms of cases. Cases have started slowing down. Let’s see when the decline happens,” he told reporters, adding that the hospitalisation rate has stabilised in Delhi.

At the same time, More than 60 per cent of the people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus Delhi did not have any travel history or contact with international travellers, suggesting that its community transmission had happened quite fast, according to a study by Delhi-baed Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

Existing COVID restrictions to continue in Mumbai

At the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday, it was decided that the exisiting guidelines and restrictions would continue in the state. Pawar said that the government has ordered medical stores to maintain a record of persons who purchase Covid-19 antigen self-test kits.

The financial capital also laid guidelines for the purchase of self-testing COVID-19 kits. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the city administration has decided that those purchasing self-test kits will have to provide their Aadhaar cards to the chemists to maintain a record. If anyone tests positive, they must inform the authorities and update the same online, she said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma