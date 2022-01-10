New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: One in four individuals testing for COVID-19 in Delhi are turning positive for COVID-19 as positivity rate climbed to 25 per cent in Delhi with 19,166 fresh infections reported on Monday. The positivity rate in Delhi is now highest since May 5, 2021. Delhi also reported 17 deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi. Meanwhile, of Maharashtra’s 33,470 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai confirmed 13,648 new cases on Monday, a downward daily COVID-19 case for the fifth straight day.

As of Monday, there are 65,806 active COVID patients in Delhi, the highest since May 15.

A total of 1999 patients are admitted in Delhi's dedicated COVID hospitals, with hospital bed occupancy currently standing at 15 per cent.

As per government data, Delhi has confirmed more COVID-19 deaths in the first 10 days of this month than last five months. The government data says that most of those who died in Delhi in past ten days had comorbidities and were not vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority banned dining at restaurants, bars and hotels while allowing takeaway and homeaway facilities.

BMC should not leave any stone unturned to protect people's health: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Monday told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that it “should not leave any stone unturned” to ensure that the public’s health is not compromised amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the financial capital.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik directed BMC to ensure measures on vaccination, bed management, ambulance management and oxygen supply initiated by it are implemented in needed capacities.

Earlier on Monday, Union Health Ministry said that India is witnessing a hospitalisation rate of 5-10 per cent in the third COVID wave. The Health Ministry added that the COVID situation is "dynamic and evolving and the need of hospital care may change rapidly". As per official data, the hospitalisation rate was in the range of 20-23 per cent during second wave.

