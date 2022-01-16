New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Sunday reported 18,286 fresh cases of COVID-19, with positivity rate down from 30 per cent to 28 per cent. The national capital recorded 13 per cent fewer cases than Saturday. Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday logged 7,895 fresh infections of COVID-19, whereas the state of Maharashtra as whole confirmed 41,327 new cases. The state also reported 29 deaths due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, with active case count standing at 2,65,346 in Maharashtra.

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that Delhi was conducting three times the COVID-19 tests than the number recommended by the ICMR. “Delhi has been conducting 60,000 to 1 Lakh tests every day,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, 99 inmates and 88 staff at jails of Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to data shared by the jail authorities, 99 inmates had tested positive for the viral disease till January 14. Seventeen of them have recuperated while there are 82 active cases.

Of the 88 prisons staff who have tested positive for Covid, 14 have recuperated while there are 74 active cases.

The Delhi Prisons department includes three major jail complexes -- Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli.

"There are no serious cases so far. Most of the cases are being managed by our jail doctors," Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot for health services

In the wake of COVID-19 and the risks posed by Omicron variant of COVID-19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a Whatsapp chatbot on Sunday to help citizens get information about their nearest health services. It is India’s first city administration chatbot and is reportedly offering citizen services in English and Marathi.

At the same time, international passengers arriving from UAE in Maharashtra would no longer need to quarantine for seven days. They would although be required to show negative RT-PCR test reports, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

India's COVID cases continued to increase as the country reported 2.71 lakh cases on Sunday. As many as 314 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma