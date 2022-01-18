New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Tuesday logged 11,684 fresh cases of COVID-19 with the test positivity rate in the national capital declining to 22 per cent from 28 per cent a day earlier. Delhi confirmed 38 COVID related deaths on Monday. Meanwhile, Mumbai confirmed 6,149 fresh COVID-19 infections of Maharashtra’s 39,207 cases, with the active case count in the financial capital rising past 44,000 at 44,084 active cases.

The Maharashtra capital saw seven more COVID related deaths on Tuesday that took the cumulative fatalities to 16,476.

The COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued their downward trend on Tuesday too. On Monday, the national capital had confirmed 12,587 cases, on Sunday it was 18,286, on Saturday the figure was 20,718 while on Friday it was 24,383.

Slight rise in hospitalisations in Delhi and Mumbai

While the overall hospitalisations in Delhi and Mumbai has been as much as a little more than a tenth of total active cases, a slight rise in hospitalisations has been reported. On January 11, while just 7.24 per cent of all active COVID-19 patients in Mumbai were hospitalised. The proportion rose to 11.08 per cent on Monday, January 17.

In Delhi, the hospitalisations have been among the lowest of all major metropolises. While 2.88 per cent of all active COVID-19 patients were hospitalised in Delhi, the proportion rose to 3.19 per cent on Monday January 17.

No new Omicron cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported no new cases of Omicron variant on Tuesday. The total tally stood at 1,860 of whom 1,001 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, the government said.

On Tuesday, India's COVID tally showed marginal dip as the country reported 2,38,018 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, 7 per cent lower than Monday's reported 2.58 lakh daily cases, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Over 50 lakh healthcare, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 years and above have been administered the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine since January 10, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma