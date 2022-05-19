New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Thursday. In the virtual meet, EAM Jaishankar highlighted 8-key points and said that apart from seeking socio-economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, we must also create resilient and reliable supply chains.

The BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting on May 19th was chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi and was attended by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, apart from EAM Jaishankar.

After the meeting concluded, EAM took to his official Twitter handle and shared the 8-key points from the meet.

Participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today. Highlighted 8-key points:



In the meeting for foreign ministers, EAM said, “We must not only seek socio-economic recovery from the Covid pandemic but also create resilient and reliable supply chains.”

- Knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to sharp increases in the costs of energy, food and commodities. This must be mitigated for the sake of the developing world, EAM Jaishankar highlighted.

“BRICS has repeatedly affirmed respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and international law. We must live up to these commitments,” he added.

“BRICS should unanimously and specifically support UN Security Council reform”, EAM Jaishankar said.

“Together, we should press for a credible commitment of resources by developed nations for climate action and climate justice,” Jaishankar urged in the meeting.

“BRICS must display zero tolerance for terrorism, especially cross border terrorism, said EAM Jaishankar.

“A globalized and digitized world will give due regard to trust and transparency,” he said.

“Sustainable Development Goals must be approached in a comprehensive manner,” Jaishankar concluded.

BRICS has planned a total of 25 events this year under the theme ‘Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership Usher in a New Era for Global Development’. Meanwhile, India will host five events this year as part of BRICS Science Technology Innovation Steering Committee.

