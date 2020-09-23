Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meet with chief ministers and health ministers of seven states with high caseload of COVID cases

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meet with chief ministers and health ministers of seven states with high caseload of COVID cases via video conferencing. Stressing on the need of a more proactive approach to curb the pandemic, the Prime Minister said, we need to increase our focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging.

He also suggested the state CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district/block level for 7 days. The Prime Minister also underlined that there are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry

PM Modi also underlined the role of effective communication channels with people during the pandemic.

"Effective messaging is also necessary because most COVID19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may rise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make mistake of underestimating the severity of infection," he told the state CMs''.

The Prime Minister also increased the cap on the amount they can spend from the State Disaster Relief Fund (

"Today, I announce that the states can spend 50 per cent of the SDRF amount on efforts to check the spread of Covid-19. This limit was earlier 35 per cent," PM Modi said.

He also emphasised that micro zones should be formed for effective management of the coronavirus disease.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Punjab and constitute more than 63 per of the active cases in the country

They also account for 65.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases and 77 per cent of the total deaths, a statement had said earlier.

Along with the other five states, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently, they said, adding that Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are also reporting high mortality with more than two per cent case fatality rate

